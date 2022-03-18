Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts Boarding Team Member College

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard trainees at the two week Boarding Team Member College learn tactical training such as defensive tactics and use of force at Sector Maryland-National Capital Region in Baltimore, Nov. 18, 2021. The BTM College at Sector Maryland-NCR is traditionally instructed by the unit’s Maritime Enforcement Specialists. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released.)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835241
    VIRIN: 220318-G-VP451-139
    Filename: DOD_108867311
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: MD, US

    This work, Coast Guard conducts Boarding Team Member College, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    USCG
    ME
    BTM

