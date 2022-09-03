Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC Capability: Financial Management - IMSC-TV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center executes nine major mission areas for the Department of the Air Force.

    Each mission area delivers a capability that is necessary for Airmen to fly, fight, and win and Guardians to protect U.S. and allied interests in space. Combined, AFIMSC’s capabilities deliver globally integrated installation and mission support that enhances warfighter readiness and lethality for America’s Air and Space Forces.

    Financial Management is one of these capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835231
    VIRIN: 220309-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_108867228
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Capability
    Financial Management
    AFIMSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT