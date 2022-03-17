Thresher Video 5

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Africa Command, shares his thoughts on what he thinks has improved in development and the benefits of using all available assets.



Video by Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet, DOD