    Tunisia Jump B-roll 2022

    TUNISIA

    03.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted a training airborne operation with the Tunisian Special forces in Northern Tunisia on March 3, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835209
    VIRIN: 220303-A-MS182-099
    Filename: DOD_108867062
    Length: 00:10:02
    Location: TN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tunisia Jump B-roll 2022, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Tunisia
    Airborne Operation
    Tunisian special forces

