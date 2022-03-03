Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade visit US Cemetery in Tunisia on March 3, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835208
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-MS182-884
|Filename:
|DOD_108867060
|Length:
|00:08:35
|Location:
|TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Visit US Cemetery in Tunisia B-roll, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
