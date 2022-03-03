173rd Tunisia Jump 2022

Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted a training airborne operation with the Tunisian Special forces in Northern Tunisia on March 3, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 12:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835206
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-MS182-397
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108867037
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
