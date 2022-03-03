Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Tunisia Jump 2022

    TUNISIA

    03.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted a training airborne operation with the Tunisian Special forces in Northern Tunisia on March 3, 2022.

    This work, 173rd Tunisia Jump 2022, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Partnership
    Airborne
    Tunisia

