    Legal services and solutions

    SHAPE, BELGIUM

    02.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kendall Stuckman 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Capt. Katie Ocampo, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Northern Law Center chief of client services, shares information about her organization and the services they provide at SHAPE, Belgium, Feb. 14, 2022. The northern law center services members of the Benelux community and can offer legal advice on various matters, including family law issues. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kendall Stuckman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 12:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 835203
    VIRIN: 220214-F-NK515-002
    Filename: DOD_108866966
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHAPE, BE

    TAGS

    AFN
    Legal
    SHAPE
    Benelux

