U.S. Army Capt. Katie Ocampo, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Northern Law Center chief of client services, shares information about her organization and the services they provide at SHAPE, Belgium, Feb. 14, 2022. The northern law center services members of the Benelux community and can offer legal advice on various matters, including family law issues. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kendall Stuckman)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 12:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|835203
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-NK515-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108866966
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHAPE, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legal services and solutions, by A1C Kendall Stuckman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
