    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from fish processor near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fish processing vessel approximately 92 miles North West of Dutch Harbor March 17, 2022. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley hoisted the injured man from 262-foot fish processor America’s Finest at 12:52 p.m. The patient was flown to Dutch Harbor and placed in the care of LifeMed personnel.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835199
    VIRIN: 220317-G-G0217-000
    Filename: DOD_108866895
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: AK, US

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak
    America's Finest

