The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fish processing vessel approximately 92 miles North West of Dutch Harbor March 17, 2022. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley hoisted the injured man from 262-foot fish processor America’s Finest at 12:52 p.m. The patient was flown to Dutch Harbor and placed in the care of LifeMed personnel.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835199
|VIRIN:
|220317-G-G0217-000
|Filename:
|DOD_108866895
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured man from fish processor near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
