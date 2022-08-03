In the final video of the three-part series, Dover Air Force Base leadership discusses the Multi-Capable Airmen concept and how Dover AFB is implementing aspects of MCA into the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 11:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|835195
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-F3204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108866845
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Accelerate Change of Lose - MCA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT