A video from the quarterly Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) AFCENTered on Equality event. Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan spoke with Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot about the value of having both team support and individual support.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835193
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-FZ485-937
|Filename:
|DOD_108866838
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENTered on Equality - MSgt Goonan, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT