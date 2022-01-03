Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENTered on Equality - Lt. Col. Quinn

    03.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A video from the quarterly Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) AFCENTered on Equality event. Lt. Col. Michael Quinn spoke with Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot on the importance of connecting with subordinates and supervisors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835189
    VIRIN: 220301-F-FZ485-194
    Filename: DOD_108866812
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    TAGS

    equality
    ACC
    AFCENT
    9th AF
    AFCENTered on Equality
    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)

