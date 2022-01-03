Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENTered On Equality - 1st. Lt. Bilal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A video from the quarterly Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) AFCENTered On Equality event. 1st Lt. Anthony Bilal spoke with Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot about organizational trust.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835187
    VIRIN: 220301-F-FZ485-283
    Filename: DOD_108866797
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENTered On Equality - 1st. Lt. Bilal, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    equality
    ACC
    AFCENT
    9th AF
    AFCENTered On Equality
    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT