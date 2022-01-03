A video from the quarterly Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) AFCENTered On Equality event. 1st Lt. Anthony Bilal spoke with Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot about organizational trust.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835187
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-FZ485-283
|Filename:
|DOD_108866797
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENTered On Equality - 1st. Lt. Bilal, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
