2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship Training (B-Roll)

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry

Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets with an M4 carbine during

marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, March 15,

2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response

Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States

European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. ( U.S. Army

Video by Paolo Bovo)