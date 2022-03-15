U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry
Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets with an M4 carbine during
marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, March 15,
2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response
Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States
European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. ( U.S. Army
Video by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835180
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-JM436-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108866630
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship Training (B-Roll), by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS
