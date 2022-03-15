Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship (B-Roll)

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    03.15.2022

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry
    Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets with an M4 carbine during
    marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, March 15,
    2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response
    Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States
    European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. ( U.S. Army
    Video by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835177
    VIRIN: 220315-A-JM436-0001
    Filename: DOD_108866606
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 

    This work, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship (B-Roll), by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    THEROCK
    europeansupport2022

