    AFW2 | CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass Discusses Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Recently, AFW2 had the opportunity to engage CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass and talk about why what we do is so important to Airmen, Guardians, and Families across the fabric of our US Air Force and the US Space Force. Air Force senior leaders are committed to taking care of the total force using AFW2 as a model for those most severely, ill, or injured...and those caring for them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 08:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835164
    VIRIN: 220307-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 220307
    Filename: DOD_108866521
    Length: 00:09:43
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass Discusses Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Air Force
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    CMSAF Bass

