100th Air Refueling Wing Boom Operator instructor and E3 refuel

Boom operators from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, work together to refuel a NATO E3 Sentry AWACS. This refueling operation is in support of NATO air policing operations over Eastern Europe on March 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 08:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835161
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-FY723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108866460
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
