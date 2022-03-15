Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Boom Operator instructor and E3 refuel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Boom operators from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, work together to refuel a NATO E3 Sentry AWACS. This refueling operation is in support of NATO air policing operations over Eastern Europe on March 15, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835161
    VIRIN: 220315-F-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_108866460
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Boom Operator instructor and E3 refuel, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    E3 Sentry AWACS
    100th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT