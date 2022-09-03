Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8CES RADR Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron clear debris from a simulated damaged area created during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. RADR is a multi-step process for quickly repairing airfield surfaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835147
    VIRIN: 220309-F-TE443-3001
    Filename: DOD_108865917
    Length: 00:08:40
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8CES RADR Training, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    RedDevils
    DirtBoys
    8FW
    8CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT