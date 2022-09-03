8CES RADR Training

Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron clear debris from a simulated damaged area created during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. RADR is a multi-step process for quickly repairing airfield surfaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835147
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-TE443-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108865917
|Length:
|00:08:40
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
