    Balikatan 22: AFP, US service members visit Ilagan School of Arts and Trades

    ILAGAN, PHILIPPINES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit the Isabela School of Arts and Trades ahead of Balikatan 22 in Ilagan, Isabela, Philippines, March 15, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835146
    VIRIN: 220315-M-UH307-1001
    Filename: DOD_108865908
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: ILAGAN, PH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Balikatan 22: AFP, US service members visit Ilagan School of Arts and Trades, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

