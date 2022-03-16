Paratroopers assigned to Comanche Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, conduct a reconnaissance and security patrol to flush out possible enemy troops during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, 16 March, 2022.
Staff Sgt. Daniel Leadon, a platoon sergeant with Comanche Company, explains the importance of operating in an Arctic environment.
JPMRC 22-02 is the first Regional Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.
This work, Spartan Paratroopers conduct a reconnaissance and security patrol during JPMRC 22-02, by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
