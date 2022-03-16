Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Audiovisual Squadron Morale Patch

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    A graphic was created for the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron March 16, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron is the Air Force's premier visual production center. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Danielle Charmichael)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835136
    VIRIN: 220317-F-EN152-1001
    Filename: DOD_108865682
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron Morale Patch, by SSgt Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Air Force
    Phoenix
    graphic
    2D AVS

