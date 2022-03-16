A graphic was created for the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron March 16, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron is the Air Force's premier visual production center. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Danielle Charmichael)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 18:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835136
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-EN152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108865682
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron Morale Patch, by SSgt Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
