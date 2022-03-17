Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sleep Awareness PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Public Safety Announcement for 'Sleep Awareness Week' from the 354th Medical Group on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835131
    VIRIN: 220317-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_108865633
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sleep Awareness PSA, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Medical Group
    Sleep Awareness Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT