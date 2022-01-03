Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ODSAP 2022 USACRC CSM Light Introduction Video

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    The USACRC's Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation, CSM Light's introduction video. This is just one section of the entire presentation. Visit safety.army.mil for more information and resources.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835118
    VIRIN: 220301-A-XQ873-122
    PIN: 31722
    Filename: DOD_108865468
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ODSAP 2022 USACRC CSM Light Introduction Video, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ODSAP

