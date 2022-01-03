Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ODSAP 2022 Motorcycle (PMV-2) Mishap Video

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    The USACRC's Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation, Motorcycle related Mishap video. This is just one section of the entire presentation. Visit safety.army.mil for more information and resources.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835114
    VIRIN: 220301-A-XQ873-966
    PIN: 31722
    Filename: DOD_108865447
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ODSAP 2022 Motorcycle (PMV-2) Mishap Video, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ODSAP

