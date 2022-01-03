The USACRC's Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation, Privately Owned Weapons related Mishap video. This is just one section of the entire presentation. Visit safety.army.mil for more information and resources.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 16:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835112
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-XQ873-299
|PIN:
|31722
|Filename:
|DOD_108865429
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ODSAP 2022 Privately Owned Weapons (POW) Mishaps Video, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
