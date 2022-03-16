ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 17,2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Saikou Sylva, a native from The Gambia, translates during a boarding evolution aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), during Obangame Express 2022. Obangame Express 2022, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 17:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835108
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-NM917-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108865354
|Length:
|00:08:07
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Sailor from The Gambia Translates during Obangame, by PO1 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
