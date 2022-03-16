Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Sailor from The Gambia Translates during Obangame

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 17,2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Saikou Sylva, a native from The Gambia, translates during a boarding evolution aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), during Obangame Express 2022. Obangame Express 2022, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 17:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835108
    VIRIN: 220317-N-NM917-1003
    Filename: DOD_108865354
    Length: 00:08:07
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Navy Sailor from The Gambia Translates during Obangame, by PO1 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #OE #ObangameExpress #OE22 #ObangameExpress2022

