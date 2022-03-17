Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard MCAGCC Twentynine Palms

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards, Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser and Lance Cpl. Christy Yost

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A brief introduction to newcomers of MCAGCC Twentynine Palms. The video focuses on the units within the installation, its mission, and the opportunities to be had.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835102
    VIRIN: 220317-M-M0244-1001
    Filename: DOD_108865317
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Hometown: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    This work, Welcome Aboard MCAGCC Twentynine Palms, by Cpl Shane Beaubien, LCpl Andrew Bray, LCpl Therese Edwards, LCpl Joshua Sechser and LCpl Christy Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

