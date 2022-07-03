Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Well Skimmer Operations

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Myers 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (March 9, 2022) — The U.S. Navy began using a device designed to remove fuel contaminants in Red Hill Well as part of ongoing efforts to recover the well under an interagency-approved plan. The drum oil skimmer sits on the surface of the water and uses a rotating, oleophilic (oil-attracting), hydrophobic (water-repelling) drum to pull in oil or fuel. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835099
    VIRIN: 220307-N-ZL062-582
    Filename: DOD_108865313
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Red Hill Well Skimmer Operations, by PO2 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

