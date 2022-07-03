Red Hill Well Skimmer Operations

AIEA, Hawaii (March 9, 2022) — The U.S. Navy began using a device designed to remove fuel contaminants in Red Hill Well as part of ongoing efforts to recover the well under an interagency-approved plan. The drum oil skimmer sits on the surface of the water and uses a rotating, oleophilic (oil-attracting), hydrophobic (water-repelling) drum to pull in oil or fuel. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835099
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-ZL062-582
|Filename:
|DOD_108865313
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|AIEA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
