    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ODSAP 2022 Pedestrian Safety

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    The USACRC's Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation, Pedestrian related Mishap video. This is just one section of the entire presentation. Visit safety.army.mil for more information and resources.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835094
    VIRIN: 220301-A-XQ873-729
    PIN: 31722
    Filename: DOD_108865246
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ODSAP 2022 Pedestrian Safety, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    safety
    off-duty accidents
    offduty
    pedestrian safety
    army safety
    Ground Safety
    USACRC
    off-duty activities
    ODSAP
    Off-Duty Safety

