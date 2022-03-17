House Committee Holds Hearing on Africa, Middle East Security, Part 1

The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony on national security challenges and U.S. military activities in the greater Middle East and Africa. Witnesses include Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs; Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command; and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835084
|Filename:
|DOD_108865080
|Length:
|00:59:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
