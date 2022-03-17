House Committee Holds Hearing on Africa, Middle East Security, Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835084" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony on national security challenges and U.S. military activities in the greater Middle East and Africa. Witnesses include Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs; Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command; and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command.