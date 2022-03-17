Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Committee Holds Hearing on Africa, Middle East Security, Part 1

    03.17.2022

    The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony on national security challenges and U.S. military activities in the greater Middle East and Africa. Witnesses include Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs; Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command; and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 13:42
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:59:54
    Location: US

