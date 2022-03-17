Army General Stephen Townsend, commander of United States Africa Command, talks about the state partnership program in Africa.
Video by Army Staff Sgt. Kent Redmond, DOD
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835077
|VIRIN:
|220307-D-CL397-105
|Filename:
|DOD_108865010
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Townsend Video 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
