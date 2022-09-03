Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    In honor of Women’s History Month, Maj. Stacey M. Yarborough, deputy team chief, for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command’s Nuclear Disablement Team 3, explains how she is inspired by her mentor, Lt. Col. Jacy Park, a countering weapons of mass destruction planner for Combined Forces Command. Yarborough and Park met at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri in 2014.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835074
    VIRIN: 220309-A-FJ565-267
    Filename: DOD_108864998
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE command, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    Women's History Month

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Officer

    TAGS

    #PeopleFirst #WomensHistoryMonth #SecondtoNone #PacificVictors #CombinedForcesCommand #LibertyWeDefe
    #LibertyWeDefend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT