Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE command

In honor of Women’s History Month, Maj. Stacey M. Yarborough, deputy team chief, for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command’s Nuclear Disablement Team 3, explains how she is inspired by her mentor, Lt. Col. Jacy Park, a countering weapons of mass destruction planner for Combined Forces Command. Yarborough and Park met at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri in 2014.
|03.09.2022
|03.17.2022 12:54
|Series
|835074
|220309-A-FJ565-267
|DOD_108864998
|00:00:52
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|1
|1
