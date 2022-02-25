Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Battalion, 6th Marines Survival night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    02.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Norwegian soldiers set up for survival night in the mountains during their 21 day cold weather training course in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 2022, Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2022. The Marines and Sailors are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835073
    VIRIN: 220225-M-VL742-1001
    Filename: DOD_108864997
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines Survival night, by LCpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    ColdResponse22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT