3rd Battalion, 6th Marines Survival night

U.S. Marines, Sailors and Norwegian soldiers set up for survival night in the mountains during their 21 day cold weather training course in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 2022, Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2022. The Marines and Sailors are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835073
|VIRIN:
|220225-M-VL742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108864997
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
