    Townsend Video 1

    GERMANY

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army General Stephen Townsend, commander of United States Africa Command, talks about defense in support of diplomacy and development in Africa.

    Video by Army Staff Sgt. Kent Redmond, DOD

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835072
    VIRIN: 220307-D-CL397-103
    Filename: DOD_108864993
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Townsend Video 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    DGOV
    United States Africa Command
    General Stephen Townsend

