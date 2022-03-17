Around the Air Force: Strategic Deterrence, Women's Air and Space Power Symposium, Ultimate Caduceus 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: This week’s look Around the Air Force features Global Strike’s commander talking about strategic deterrence in a session at the Air Force Association's Warfare Symposium, the second annual Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium addresses how leadership can make positive change, and Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2022 tests the U.S. Transportation Command’s ability to move large numbers of medical patients from overseas to stateside treatment centers.