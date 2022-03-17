Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Strategic Deterrence, Women's Air and Space Power Symposium, Ultimate Caduceus 2022

    03.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Description: This week’s look Around the Air Force features Global Strike’s commander talking about strategic deterrence in a session at the Air Force Association's Warfare Symposium, the second annual Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium addresses how leadership can make positive change, and Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2022 tests the U.S. Transportation Command’s ability to move large numbers of medical patients from overseas to stateside treatment centers.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835071
    VIRIN: 220317-F-IZ785-752
    Filename: DOD_108864982
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Strategic Deterrence, Women's Air and Space Power Symposium, Ultimate Caduceus 2022, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

