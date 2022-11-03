The Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder, welcomed the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General James McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston as they broke bread with troops from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division over a traditional Bavarian meal of Weisswurst and pretzels.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835067
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-PR564-222
|Filename:
|DOD_108864942
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers Deployed to Germany, by SGT Brea DuBose and SGT Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT