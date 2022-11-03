U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers Deployed to Germany

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder, welcomed the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General James McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston as they broke bread with troops from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division over a traditional Bavarian meal of Weisswurst and pretzels.