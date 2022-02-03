WINGS Incirlik Chapter Full Interview

SrA Natalie Diez-Canseco, Women Inspiring the Next Generations Incirlik chapter president, and Tech. Sgt. Jamal Barnes, WINGS Incirlik chapter treasurer, explain the mission of WINGS to AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 2, 2022. Diez-Canseco and Barnes explained how different perspectives help bridge the gap between male and female Airmen. Also, how opening this dialogue helps Airmen understand where their peers or subordinates thoughts and ideas may come from. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|03.02.2022
|03.17.2022 10:49
|Interviews
|835058
|220302-F-YT646-1861
|DOD_108864815
|00:04:44
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|0
|0
