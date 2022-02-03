WINGS Incirlik Chapter Full Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Natalie Diez-Canseco, Women Inspiring the Next Generations Incirlik chapter president, and Tech. Sgt. Jamal Barnes, WINGS Incirlik chapter treasurer, explain the mission of WINGS to AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 2, 2022. Diez-Canseco and Barnes explained how different perspectives help bridge the gap between male and female Airmen. Also, how opening this dialogue helps Airmen understand where their peers or subordinates thoughts and ideas may come from. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)