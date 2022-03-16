Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID unloads new vehicles to Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.16.2022

    Video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, unload newly arrived vehicles, March 16, 2022 at Grafenwoehr Training Area. These vehicles, containing both M2 Bradleys’ and M88’s, are from Army Prepositioned Stock-2 from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 11:18
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

