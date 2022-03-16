3rd ID unloads new vehicles to Grafenwoehr

U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, unload newly arrived vehicles, March 16, 2022 at Grafenwoehr Training Area. These vehicles, containing both M2 Bradleys’ and M88’s, are from Army Prepositioned Stock-2 from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)
|03.16.2022
|03.17.2022 11:18
|B-Roll
|835057
|220316-A-EK541-001
|DOD_108864794
|00:01:16
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|4
|4
