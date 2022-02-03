Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WINGS Incirlik Chapter Interview with AFN-Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    SrA Natalie Diez-Canseco, Women Inspiring the Next Generations Incirlik chapter president, and Tech. Sgt. Jamal Barnes, WINGS Incirlik chapter treasurer, explain the mission of WINGS to AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 2, 2022. Diez-Canseco and Barnes explained how different perspectives help bridge the gap between male and female Airmen. Also, how opening this dialogue helps Airmen understand where their peers or subordinates thoughts and ideas may come from. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 10:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835052
    VIRIN: 220302-F-YT646-1860
    Filename: DOD_108864711
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WINGS Incirlik Chapter Interview with AFN-Incirlik, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Incirlik Air Base
    AFNE
    AFN Incirlik
    Women Inspiring the Next Generations
    Inclusive Dialogue

