KINGS BAY, Ga. (Feb. 22, 2022) Work continues on repairs to the concrete in the basin of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The $592 million Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast dry dock recapitalization project began in the summer of 2020, and is slated to be completed in April 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835051
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-IS980-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108864709
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KINGSLAND, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization Project Footage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT