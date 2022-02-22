Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization Project Footage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGSLAND, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Feb. 22, 2022) Work continues on repairs to the concrete in the basin of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The $592 million Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast dry dock recapitalization project began in the summer of 2020, and is slated to be completed in April 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835051
    VIRIN: 220222-N-IS980-001
    Filename: DOD_108864709
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: KINGSLAND, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization Project Footage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT