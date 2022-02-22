Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization Project Footage

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835051" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Feb. 22, 2022) Work continues on repairs to the concrete in the basin of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The $592 million Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast dry dock recapitalization project began in the summer of 2020, and is slated to be completed in April 2023.