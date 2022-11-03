Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder gives a speech to Soldiers deployed at Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on March 11, 2022. The visit was meant to help welcome U.S. Soldiers to Germany and strengthen NATO relations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 10:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835048
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-EK541-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108864499
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bavarian Minister President gives speech to Soldiers at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
