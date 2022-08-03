Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Sherry Lewis Why I Serve

    ITALY

    03.08.2022

    Video by Pfc. Semaj Johnson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Spc. Sherry Lewis, a transportation management specialist assigned to the 679th Movement Control Team, is currently on a tour of duty with the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. Lewis joined the Army to better serve her community, tuition assistance, and to show young women they can do anything they put their minds too. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Semaj Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835046
    VIRIN: 220308-A-HD587-928
    Filename: DOD_108864491
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: IT
    Hometown: DINWIDDIE, VA, US

    TAGS

    Womens History Month
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa

