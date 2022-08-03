Spc. Sherry Lewis Why I Serve

Spc. Sherry Lewis, a transportation management specialist assigned to the 679th Movement Control Team, is currently on a tour of duty with the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. Lewis joined the Army to better serve her community, tuition assistance, and to show young women they can do anything they put their minds too. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Semaj Johnson)
