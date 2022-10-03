Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Visions vodcast - Episode 1 - Interview with Dr. Frank O'Donnell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Dr. Vandana Bhatia, a senior researcher with the Consortium of Indo-Pacific Researchers, interviews Dr. Frank O'Donnell, deputy director of the Stimson Center's South Asia Program on the topic of Sino-Indian relations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 08:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835040
    VIRIN: 220317-F-YT915-001
    Filename: DOD_108864281
    Length: 00:50:19
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Visions vodcast - Episode 1 - Interview with Dr. Frank O'Donnell, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT