Dr. Vandana Bhatia, a senior researcher with the Consortium of Indo-Pacific Researchers, interviews Dr. Frank O'Donnell, deputy director of the Stimson Center's South Asia Program on the topic of Sino-Indian relations.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 08:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835040
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-YT915-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108864281
|Length:
|00:50:19
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indo-Pacific Visions vodcast - Episode 1 - Interview with Dr. Frank O'Donnell, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT