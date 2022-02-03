U.S. Soldiers, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion compete in a stress shooting exercise at the Engagement Skill Trainer, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army video Mr. Henri Cambier)
|03.02.2022
|03.17.2022 06:32
|B-Roll
|835033
|220302-A-HZ738-9001
|DOD_108864204
|00:02:28
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|0
|0
This work, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 02, 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
