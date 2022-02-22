Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Chat- CMSgt Scott Shrier (Innovation Through Leadership)

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, shares how important Airmen are the future of innovation within the Air Force, during an American Forces Network – Incirlik radio interview at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 22, 2022. Shrier serves as the principal enlisted leader to the wing commander on all matters of readiness, training, utilization, health, welfare, moral, and professional development. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 06:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835032
    VIRIN: 220223-F-TO512-1003
    Filename: DOD_108864203
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Chief Chat- CMSgt Scott Shrier (Innovation Through Leadership), by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base – Turkey
    AFN Europe
    Third Air Force

