    Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marie Mills 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Stuttgart Family and MWR hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders as they visited U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart on March 8th. They held a meet and greet for members of the community along with a cheer and dance class, with the children walking away a new routine and smiles on their faces.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 09:36
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    USAG Stuttgart
    Patch Barracks
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders
    cheer clinic

