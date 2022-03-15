86 CES conducts daily inspections (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835021" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a function check of a firetruck and equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2022. These checks are completed daily to ensure the firetruck is running correctly, as well as the equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)