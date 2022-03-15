Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 CES conducts daily inspections (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Video by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a function check of a firetruck and equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2022. These checks are completed daily to ensure the firetruck is running correctly, as well as the equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835021
    VIRIN: 220315-F-GK375-1001
    Filename: DOD_108864062
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 CES conducts daily inspections (B-roll), by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIRE
    PROTECTION
    SAFETY
    FIREFIGHTER
    FIRST RESPONDER
    86 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT