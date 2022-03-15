Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Gradel, 1st FW Command Chief, conduct an interview for Airman Leadership School, March 15, 2022 at Langley Air Force Base, Va.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 23:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835009
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-VD052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108863827
|Length:
|00:08:03
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Fighter Wing Commander and Command Chief ALS Video, by TSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT