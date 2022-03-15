Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Fighter Wing Commander and Command Chief ALS Video

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Gradel, 1st FW Command Chief, conduct an interview for Airman Leadership School, March 15, 2022 at Langley Air Force Base, Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 23:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835009
    VIRIN: 220315-F-VD052-1001
    Filename: DOD_108863827
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Commander and Command Chief ALS Video, by TSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AdaptAndWin

