The Senate Armed Services Committee hears testimony on the health effects of exposure to airborne hazards, including toxic fumes from burn pits.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 18:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834982
|Filename:
|DOD_108863298
|Length:
|01:38:06
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senate Committee Hears Testimony on Health Effects of Burn Pits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT