    27th Special Operations Wing pathfinding CV-22 Osprey nacelle improvements, increases aircraft reliability

    AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 27th Special Operations Wing is the first Air Force Special Operations Command wing to receive nacelle-improved Bell Boeing CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. The improvements aim to increase the Osprey's reliability, reduce maintenance costs and increase flight hours.

    Osprey
    CV-22
    27 SOW
    Bell Boeing

