The 27th Special Operations Wing is the first Air Force Special Operations Command wing to receive nacelle-improved Bell Boeing CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. The improvements aim to increase the Osprey's reliability, reduce maintenance costs and increase flight hours.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 17:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|834980
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-ZT339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108863287
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|AMARILLO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 27th Special Operations Wing pathfinding CV-22 Osprey nacelle improvements, increases aircraft reliability, by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS
