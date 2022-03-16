Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Soldiers Prepare for Holistic Health Fitness Week

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Wachob 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Brigade wide PT session designed to educate Soldiers on the importance of their holistic fitness. The Brigade is preparing for Holistic Health Fitness Week, a week dedicated to highlighting H25 initiatives throughout the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834961
    VIRIN: 220316-A-KJ562-277
    Filename: DOD_108862968
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Soldiers Prepare for Holistic Health Fitness Week, by SGT Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

